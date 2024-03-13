Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dragged in photo editing claims after Kate

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for editing their second pregnancy announcement picture after Kate Middleton photo scandal.



As reported by Express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's photographer friend Misan Harriman revealed that the couple's adorable, in which they had announced Princess Lilibet's pregnancy, was edited.

During an interview at the Private Passions podcast on BBC Radio 3, the Oscar-nominated film director opened up about editing the 'joyous image.'

The interviewer asked, "They weren’t actually under a willow tree, but they were lying outside in a meadow, weren’t they, Harry and Meghan, when you took the photograph of them?"

In response, Misan said, "Hmm, yeah. It really was a particularly joyous image to celebrate life itself."

The photographer added, "It's amazing what you can do with technology."



As soon as these comments by Misan went viral, royal expert Angela Levin branded the fans of Harry and Meghan 'hypocrites' for criticising Catherina over photo editing.

In conversation with The Sun, the royal commentator said, "A tree was doctored in their photograph to create a special backdrop so how dare their camp say anything about Catherine's?"