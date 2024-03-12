CM Murad's brother-in-law becomes new Sindh chief secretary

Newly-appointed Sindh chief secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah. — Facebook/@AsifHyderShahBureaucrat

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government Tuesday appointed Syed Asif Hyder Shah, brother-in-law of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, as the new Sindh chief secretary.

Shah, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is presently posted as secretary Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division.

Sindh CM Spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said Shah joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1993 and has served on various important posts such as commissioner for Hyderabad and Karachi, Cabinet Division special secretary, Ministry of Culture federal secretary and Power Division secretary.

“By profession, Shah is a civil engineer. He obtained MBA degree from IBA, Karachi, and did his masters from Harvard University, USA. He also availed a fellowship each from Harvard and Stanford universities,” the spokesperson said.

Channa said the newly-appointed chief secretary possessed exceptional administrative skills and had a proactive approach towards public service delivery.

“His past performance as a commissioner of Hyderabad and Karachi was widely acclaimed by the various segments of society,” he said.