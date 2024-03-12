Kate Middleton feels ‘awful’ about photo manipulation controversy

Kate Middleton is deeply regretting her photo editing blunder which caused more trouble then shutting down conspiracy theories.



The Princess of Wales had shared a photo of herself posing with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they all wore big smiles for the camera.

While the image was a means to assure the public that she was doing well, conspiracy theorists started spiralling after four international photo agencies issued a ‘kill’ notice over claims of manipulation.

Kate issued an apology the next day admitting that she experimented with editing on the family photo, which was taken by Prince Willaim.

A palace insider told The Telegraph that the princess felt “awful” about the photo drama and had tried to make the photo the “best it could be.”

Moreover, a friend said she the future queen told The Mirror that Kate “would likely be upset by the furore caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph.”

Royal sources revealed that Kate had only made “minor adjustments” to the photo but that ended up being a “bad day at the office for the palace and something which will no doubt be reflected on in future.”