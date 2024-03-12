Madonna meets ‘favourite actor’ at Oscars afterparty

File Footage

Madonna is “tired” but “happy”.



The pop queen, 65, reminisced over Sunday, March 10, afterparty in a carousel of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram account, with one that showed her standing besides Cillian Murphy.

While posing besides the Oppenheimer star, 47, the songstress held up a sign that read, “Leave me alone. I’m tired!!”

Madonna and Guy Oseary co-hosted the Gucci and Salesforce-sponsored event in Oseary's private home. Attendees reportedly included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

She accessorised her ensemble with a tiara, a long cape, and a platinum blonde wig, wearing a corset with fishnet stockings and knee-high lace-up boots inspired by the Victorian era.

“Oscar party was FUN!” Madonna wrote in her Monday, March 11 post’s caption.

“Not exactly a night off for a girl that [needs] a night off. But I’m so happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy — Congratulations !”

Madonna/ Instagram

Murphy bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Oppenheimer During Sunday’s awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Murphy expressed in his acceptance speech.

“Thank you to the Academy, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. It’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say.”