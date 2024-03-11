Royal family lost public trust with 'manipulated' photo of Princess Kate

File Footage

The Royal family raised serious concerns about Kate Middleton's health condition after the Princess's latest photo was called 'manipulated' by international media agencies.



In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Hugo Vickers said that Catherine's picture was meant to reassure her well-wishes, but it raised questions about her well-being.



He said, "This photograph is meant to reassure us that the Princess of Wales is well. If it is manipulated, it does pose a question."

Hugo added, "It's a pity. We have lost confidence in the photo. It is meant to reassure is but there have been doubts raised and we are all worried about it."

For the unversed, an official photo of the Princess of Wales smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.

Interestingly, the picture was taken by Prince William in 2024, as mentioned in the Mother's Day post's caption.

However, AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected manipulation upon closer examination of the shared photo.