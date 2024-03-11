Royal family lost public trust with 'manipulated' photo of Princess Kate

The Royal family raised serious concerns about Kate Middleton's health condition after the Princess's latest photo was called 'manipulated' by international media agencies.
In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Hugo Vickers said that Catherine's picture was meant to reassure her well-wishes, but it raised questions about her well-being.
He said, "This photograph is meant to reassure us that the Princess of Wales is well. If it is manipulated, it does pose a question."
Hugo added, "It's a pity. We have lost confidence in the photo. It is meant to reassure is but there have been doubts raised and we are all worried about it."
For the unversed, an official photo of the Princess of Wales smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.
Interestingly, the picture was taken by Prince William in 2024, as mentioned in the Mother's Day post's caption.
However, AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected manipulation upon closer examination of the shared photo.
BTS band member V is ready to drop a new all English solo track FRIS on March 15
Christopher Nolan begged Best Director Award for Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars
Emma Stone revealed that she was initially reluctant to take on the role of Bella in 'Poor Things'
Jennifer Lawrence seems to have pulled inspiration for the award season from a special interview
Kate Middleton apologises on 'editing photo'
Prince William is being blamed for Kate Middleton photo crisis as he was the one to take it