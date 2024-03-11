International agencies pull Kate's pictures over allegations of manipulation

Major news photo agencies caution against using the first official photo of the Kate Middleton, released recently, citing concerns of potential manipulation.



The image, featuring Catherine with her and Prince William's three children, was shared on the couple's official Instagram account in honor of Mother's Day in the UK.

Initially distributed by Associated Press and Getty Images, it was later retracted by Associated Press due to suspected manipulation upon closer examination.

The photo, purportedly taken by Prince William and endorsed by Kensington Palace as captured "this week," remains visible on the original Instagram post.

Kensington Palace refrained from providing comments regarding the matter.



However, Royal observers speculate that the image may have undergone AI editing or been subject to Photoshop alterations.

Numerous anomalies have been identified in the photo, including Kate's absence of her wedding ring, peculiar positioning of Prince Louis' hand, blurred section of floor tiles, and the presence of lush greenery seemingly inconsistent with an English winter.

Despite these observations, Kate, Princess of Wales, and her children, Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, are seen sporting radiant smiles in the image.



Observers are perplexed by the nature of the edits observed in the photo, expressing confusion over their purpose and execution.

Some critics have suggested that the unusual nature of the edits raises questions about potential ulterior motives, prompting speculation that there may be a larger agenda at play.