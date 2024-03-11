Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offer serenade to Uvalde shooting victim's family

During their recent visit to Texas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, extended deep gesture by surprising the family of Irma Garcia, a teacher and victim of the Uvalde shooting in 2022.



In a touching moment captured on video by Irma's nephew, John Martinez, the royal couple joined Irma's large family in their home to sing "Happy Birthday" to John's mother.

John took to social media to express his astonishment after the couple, paid a surprise visit to his home.

Sharing photos of himself with the royal couple and a candid snapshot of a conversation with Meghan, John conveyed his feelings of being blessed by their presence and thanked them for checking up on his family.

Their visit garnered widespread praise for their compassionate efforts, with many expressing admiration for Meghan and Harry's consistent support for the family and the community.

One supporter commended the couple for their ongoing commitment, stating, "Such a consistent couple. I love that they keep in touch with your family and still uplift this community."

Another commenter noted the connection to Princess Diana, expressing, "So happy that Harry and Meghan brought joy in your family and made your mum smile so much.

Diana's love and charisma and legacy shines so much in them."



