Inside Lupita Nyong’o, Joshua Jackson’s relationship timeline

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson confirmed their romance rumours months after dating

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson initially sparked romance rumours in October 2023 after parting ways with their former partners.

Jackson, 45, and his ex-wife Jodie Turner-smith, who shares a three-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, filed for divorce in early October.

Following Jackson’s divorce, Nyong’o, 41, also took to Instagram stories to update that she had parted ways with her estranged boyfriend, Selema Masekela, whom she started dating in December 2022.

Since then, Jackson and the Black Panther star have been spotted together, feuling dating rumours that were seemingly confirmed with public affection earlier this week.

Here’s a complete timeline of their love journey so far:

October 18, 2023:

The two attended the Janelle Monae concert in Inglewood, California, with some friends, the same day Kenyan-Mexican actress confirmed her breakup with Masekela, 52.

However, a source quashed dating rumours by saying, "They are just friends."

Joshua Jackson and his ex wife filed for divorce in October 2023 after tying the knot in 2018

December 5, 2023:

The two were captured holding hands while strolling in Joshua Tree, California.

Later, a source confirmed that their friendship had become a "romance."

December 6, 2023

The following day, the apparent lovebirds were seen heading out from Erewhon after some grocery shopping together.

Before dating Jackson, Lupito Nyong'o dated Salema Masekela from December 2022 to October 2023

March 1, 2024:

On Nyongo’s 41st birthday, The Affair alum reportedly celebrated it with great pleasure as it marked her first birthday since their relationship.

A source told E! that he had "a large balloon display and a stunning bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite."

Additionally, an eye witness told, "They looked madly in love."

March 3, 2024:

The pair seemingly sealed their romance rumours with rare PDA moments on the beach.

They flew to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for the extended birthday celebrations.

In one picture, the duo shared a passionate kiss, while in the other, they hold hands as they enjoyed by the water.