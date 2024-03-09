Jeremy Clarkson 'saves' job after Meghan Markle backlash

Jeremy Clarkson to continue his role as host of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Jeremy Clarkson, who issued an apology after the former Top Gear presenter sparked backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle, is said to have been offered a "lifeline" by his bosses.



The 63-year-old media personality was widely slammed for a newspaper column he penned about the Duchess of Sussex in December 2022, but new reports suggest he will continue his role as the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.



"Clarkson made a big mistake with his column, but unusually for him, he did apologise wholeheartedly afterwards. This helped him compared to someone like Piers Morgan who refused to make a U-turn on his comments about Meghan on GMB," a source at Stellify told The Mirror.



"ITV have been playing a waiting game to see how things look and how people have been reacting to new episodes going out this year of Millionaire with Clarkson. There has been no huge reaction and so a decision has been made to continue with him in the chair," the source added.

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: "There are more brand new episodes of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire that will be played on ITV later this year."