Army thwarts terrorists' attempt to 'infiltrate’ Pakistan-Afghanistan border

In this representational file photo, Pakistan Army soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP

Ramping up action against militancy, security forces thwarted terrorists’ attempt to “infiltrate” Pakistan-Afghanistan border, leaving two terrorists killed, and three wounded after an intense gunfight.



The military troops picked up the "movement of five terrorists", who were trying to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.



Immediately swinging into action, the forces carried out an operation and killed two terrorists, identified as Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz, after an intense fire exchange, whereas, three other terrorists got injured.

In the same district, four terrorists were neutralised in an intelligence-based operation on March 8, whereas, four more terrorists were killed in a sanitisation operation.

A total of 10 terrorists were killed by the security forces in the tribal district between March 8 and 9.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” the military’s media wing said.

The army urged the neighbouring country “to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan".

Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement concluded.