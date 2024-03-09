Jennifer Lopez's latest move leaves Papparazi in shock

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles during a bad day when photographers captured her.



She was seen wearing a comfortable grey sweatshirt paired with camel brown UGG boots. The 54-year-old seemed "very disgusted" when she encountered the paparazzi.

Following the release of these photos by The Mirror, a body language expert named Judi James analyzed the Ain't Your Mama hitmaker's facial expressions and shared her observations with the outlet.

She started by saying, "Despite it being husband Ben who claims to struggle with the lack of privacy and with her passion for social media it's Jennifer throwing a very disgusted-looking mouth expression at the cameras as they follow her on an outing with her kids here."

Judi went on to observe, "Jennifer’s teeth are bared and her lips appear to almost shape into a snarl. With her thumb tucked into the top of her pants she appears to want to get through as quickly as possible although she does seem to be smiling again when she walks with the children."

"The baggy pants and top plus the large shades and the uggs would all seem to create the look of someone wanting to use their clothing as a cloak to hide inside,” she even mentioned of the songstress's attire.

"But the featured flash of toned abs would seem to demand attention and approval, like a boast about hours of gym work. It’s as though Jen is showcasing the abs as a deflection from the rest of herself. Which was clearly never going to be a working plan," she declared in conclusion.