Which ‘The Goldbergs’ star joined ‘Suits: LA’? See

Suits universe is expanding the cast with The Goldbergs actor

The world of Suits is growing as Troy Winbush got on board with the NBC’s Suits: LA pilot.

Variety confirmed on Friday, March 8, that The Goldbergs star will appear in the spin-off of widely lauded Netflix legal drama Suits.

Winbush will be stepping into the plot as Kevin, a former FBI agent turned a private detective.

It is reported that if the pilot is picked, he will be a recurring character in the series, joining previously announced stars Josh McDermitt, Stephen Amell, and Lex Scott Davis.

Troy Winbush has been starred in various shows and movies including Amazon Prime video series

In addition to the private detective part, as per Winbush’s character description, Kevin was an old friend and former partner of the protagonist Ted Black, role played by Amell.

The 53-year-old American actor previously showed off his acting chops as a series regular on Amazon Prime video series The Wild.

Additionally, he boasts years of contributions to many shows and movies. To name a few, he was involved in 9-1-1, Chicago Fire, The Neighbourhood, CSI: Vegas, Scandal, and The Big Bang Theory.

Apart from films, Winbush has credits under his belt, appearing in films such as John Q, National Treasure, and The Replacement.