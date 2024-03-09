Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied prioritize co-parenting amid split

Natalie Portman finalizes divorce from Benjamin Millepied in France.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, former spouses, have officially concluded their marriage, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their two children.

In an interview with People, a friend of the couple provided insight into their divorce, highlighting their dedication to prioritizing their children amidst the separation.

The friend revealed that the initial phase of the split was particularly challenging for Portman.

The divorce proceedings between both were completed last month in France, following her discreet filing to dissolve the marriage in July.

A representative for the couple confirmed this information to People.

The former couple shares two children: son Aleph and daughter Amalia.

Natalie Portman, has made her children's well-being her utmost priority amid her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, as revealed by a close friend.

The friend emphasized their shared commitment to co-parenting, noting their deep love for their children and dedication to being exemplary co-parents.

The early stages of the split were described as challenging for her, but supportive friends aided her through this difficult period.



