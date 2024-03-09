Natalie Portman reveals about ‘tough time’ amid Benjamin Millepied divorce

File Footage

Natalie Portman reveals divorce from Benjamin Millepied hasn’t been easy.



“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a source reported, as per People.

“Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, had already separated eight months ago, the news only getting revealed Friday. The divorce proceeding had already been finalised with all the paperwork done.

The former couple hasn’t come forward with any statements, yet.

The divorce of Portman and Millepied occurs several months after it was initially reported by insiders that the reason behind their separation was Millepied's alleged illicit romance with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

“They’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a source reported to Us Weekly last August.

In June 2023, Page Six reported that the Oscar winner and French choreographer were fighting to save their marriage.