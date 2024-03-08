Pierce Brosnan prefers Cillian Murphy to play next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan reveals who he wants to see as next James Bond on big scree

Pierce Brosnan has recently revealed he prefers Cillian Murphy to play next James Bond.



“Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service,” said the 70-year-old while speaking to BBC at Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday.

Pierce, who played 007 in four movies from 1995 to 2002, shared Cillian would be great in the role.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pierce, who was honoured at the ceremony, reflected on his acting career during his speech at the event.

“I have been an actor all my life. I have been an actor since I was 18. I came here to America in 1982. I dropped in on a wing and a prayer, and I got very lucky.”

Recalling his early days, Pierce mentioned, “I borrowed 2,000 pounds from a bank manager in Wimbledon, and said I had a job here in America and I hopped on Freddie Laker. I think the tickets cost a hundred quid and you bring your own sandwiches.”

“I don't remember what I ate, wasn't a sandwich, but I ended up on Sunset and renting a car from Rent-A-Wreck,” he continued.

Sharing reaction to Pierce’s James Bond comment, Cillian replied, “He is a lovely man.”

Cillian disclosed he’s been a fan of Pierce after hit ‘80s series, Remington Steele.

When asked about receiving any advice from Pierce, the Oppenheimer star added, “No. We just chat. People don't really share advice, but he's a lovely man.”