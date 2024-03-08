Kylie Jenner responds to criticism on physical appearance: 'Not feeling my face'

Kylie Jenner is speaking out in response to those who disapprove of her new, more conservative appearance.



Responding to detractors who claim that the 26-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics is influenced by her current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in an interview that was published on Thursday in The New York Times. The actor, 28, and she have been connected since 2023.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Jenner said. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

She claimed she was unaware of the hypothesis because she makes an effort to limit her attention to social media remarks about her brands and merchandise—rather than remarks about her looks or private life. Jenner's "puff-sleeve 'cottagecore' maxidress" from last summer was mentioned by the New York Times.

The reason behind her new style is her 2-year-old son, Aire Webster, according to the Kardashians star.

“It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she said. "Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.' "

Jenner talked about how her emotions have been affected by the continuous criticism of her beauty in the NYT interview. According to the publication, tales speculating about whether a woman has undergone more cosmetic treatments can occasionally be sparked by a single photo's harsh lighting.

"It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” she said. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”