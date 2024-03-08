Song Joong-ki spills why 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' role took 7 years to accept

My Name is Loh Kiwan starring Song Joong-ki released on Netflix on March 1

Song Joong Ki delved into the perspective that made him take on the role of Loh Kiwan in Netflix’s My Name is Loh Kiwan after first rejecting it.

The Korea Times reported that during an interview following the release of the South Korean drama film on March 1, the Descendents of the Sun star revealed that he turned down the script seven years ago.

"Upon first reading the script and considering portraying Loh, I harboured doubts, questioning: 'How can someone who has come this far consider falling in love as an option?' The character's emotions weren't convincing enough for me," he explained.

However, the 38-year-old actor noted that upon revisiting the script five years later, he could imagine himself in Loh’s shoes and connect with his emotions.

"Although the script remained largely unchanged, my perspective had evolved," the Vincenzo star continued, "I came to believe that what drives people to endure is relying on others, which, to me, embodies the essence of love."

He said, "It was this realisation that persuaded me of the romance in the film and led me to accept the role."

By sharing his then-and-now experience with the script, Joong-ki urged fans, who questioned the romance aspect of the film, to rewatch it to understand the narrative and empathise with the protagonist.