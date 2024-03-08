Millie Bobby Brown: ‘I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise’

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she felt like Tom Cruise: Here's why

Millie Bobby Brown has recently confessed she feels like the female version of Tom Cruise while performing her own stunts in new movie, Damsel.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the Enola Holmes star opened up about “pulling off scary stunts” in her fantasy-action movie.

“You're just like, ‘Are we really gonna, like, am I really gonna do that stunt?’ And then that day they're like, ‘Yep, put the harness on,’ and I just, like, did the stunt as if it wasn't, you know, Tom Cruise–level stuff. I felt like Tom Cruise,” said the 20-year-old.

Drew then mentioned, “Tom Cruise is the coolest,” as he preferred doing daring stunts in his movies.

To this, Millie replied, “So cool.”

“In this film, I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise,” stated the Stranger Things actress.

Millie pointed out, “I did all my own stunts from start to finish. And I'm really scared about doing my own stunts.”

“Stunts are scary. You're just like, ‘I'm not physically trained to do this,’” added the actress.

Elsewhere on the show, Millie also shared her sentiment working with her Damsel co-star Angela Bassett.

The actress revealed, “My mom was like, ‘Alright, you wanna be an actor? Sit down… She's an amazing person, great presence.”

“But she also, you know, to observe her and watch her work, you're just like, 'Wow, you've always been good,’” said Millie.

Meanwhile, Damsel will premiere on Netflix today.