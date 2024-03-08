Kanye West unveils Vultures 1 listening experience amidst legal battle

Kanye West's Vultures 1 album faces allegations of copyright infringement.

Kanye West has announced an exclusive 'listening experience' event for his forthcoming album Vultures 1, scheduled to take place in San Francisco on March 12.

This event comes amidst legal turmoil, as the rapper faces a lawsuit from Donna Summer's estate for allegedly using an uncleared sample of her work on the new album.

Taking to Instagram, West promoted the event at San Francisco's Chase Center, offering tickets starting at $100.

The event promises to deliver the music via 'a hi-fidelity audio experience'. Another event is slated for March 10 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The legal battle ensues following a lawsuit filed by the estate of the late singer Summer, who succumbed to lung cancer in 2012.

The lawsuit targets West, his record label, collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, and others, alleging unauthorized imitation of Summer's iconic song I Feel Love.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Donna Summer's estate has alleged that Kanye West's request to clear a sample of I Feel Love for use on the track Good (Don't Die) was denied due to his controversial reputation.

Despite the denial, the track featuring the sample reportedly appeared on his highly successful album.



