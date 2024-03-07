Inside season 3 of 'Girls5eva' ahead of release

Girls5eva season 3 is set to hit Netflix screens on March 14

Dive into Girls5eva season three as the four wonder women gear up for a comeback on Netflix.

The Emmy-nominated musical comedy is poised to screen on the video streaming platform for an all-new third season set to make a debut on March 14.

In addition to the third season feast, Netflix confirmed that seasons one and two will also premiere on the streaming site on the same day.

Girls5eva, starring Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and Sara Bareilles, revolves around the story of the surviving members of a one-hit wonder girl group from the 90’s.

In season three, the plot follows as the bandmates Wickie (Goldsberry), Gloria (Pell), Summer (Philipps), and Dawn (Bareilles) reunite to try their hands at pop stardom once again, however, this time, they are not alone.

After recording a new album, they embarked on a comeback tour with no plan, venues decided, or any tour manager.

While on their quest to rekindle their fame and promote their album to get back on top, the women will juggle the responsibilities that come with adulthood, including spouses, kids, ageing parents, debts, jobs and the worst, shoulder pain.