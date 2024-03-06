King Charles talks with Justin Trudeau after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Canada trip

The monarch was diagnosed with a "form of cancer" earlier this year

King Charles engaged in a video call with Justin Trudeau one month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Canada.

he King was photographed at Buckingham Palace, seated in front of a computer screen, conversing with Trudeau on Wednesday.

This virtual meeting occurred following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Canada to support the upcoming Invictus Games next year.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, have a lot of history with the country of Canada, as it is where they would meet at the beginning of their courtship.

At the time, the Duchess of Sussex was living in Toronto filming the legal drama Suits.

Last month, the royal couple travelled to Canada for three days, where they spent time in Whistler and Vancouver.

There, the duke and duchess celebrated one year to go until the 2025 Invictus Games.

Today's video call with Trudeau comes as King Charles, 75, has currently postponed all public-facing duties as he receives cancer treatment.



The monarch was diagnosed with a "form of cancer" earlier this year, with Buckingham Palace not disclosing any further details.

The King has released a few pictures since his diagnosis, showing him reading cards and well-wishes from around the world.

Despite pausing all public-facing duties, the King is continuing to perform royal duties behind the scenes.

For example, on Tuesday, the monarch received incoming Algerian ambassador Nourredine Yazid and the ambassador for Mauritania, Samba Mamadou Ba at Buckingham Palace.

The King was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was unrelated.