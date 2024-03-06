Kate Middleton’s uncle ‘optimistic’ Princess will vote him for realty TV gig

Gary Goldsmith was quizzed on the Princess of Wales's whereabouts

Kate Middleton’s uncle maintains confidence that the Princess of Wales may support his bid for a reality TV role, despite not seeking her permission, the businessman confirmed.

Gary Goldsmith, younger brother of Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, is among the most anticipated contestants for this year's Celebrity Big Brother series.

The new season premiered on Monday, during which Goldsmith discussed his royal ties.

He also was quizzed on the Princess of Wales's whereabouts since she has been recovering from abdominal surgery.

Before going on the show, Carole Middleton's brother was asked if he had Kate's permission to be on the show.

He replied: "No, I don't need to do that. Me being on the show has not been a topic for debate.

"I love my family, they can trust me that it's all going to be okay.

"My heart's in the right place with the family. I genuinely love them and respect what they do.

"I’m a royalist deep down. All my friends are massive Republicans. I'm a Chelsea fan, they're all Spurs fans. But we love each other.

"You are allowed to have different opinions and if people choose to think I don't deserve to be there or I shouldn't be there or there are better people that could have been there, I love you for your opinion."

The 58-year-old was asked about the prospect of Kate voting for him while he was participating in the reality TV show.

He told The Daily Mirror: "Wouldn't that be great? I would love to think that they're watching and being supportive."

Goldsmith's debut on the ITV show coincided with a new picture released in the US media of the Princess of Wales and Carole Middleton.

This was the first time the public had seen Kate since her appearance on Christmas Day in Sandringham.