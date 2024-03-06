Kate Middleton's first official picture 'in garden with children'

Royal expert and historian Hugo Vickers has urged the palace to release an image of Princess Kate "in the garden with her children" to put all the speculations about the Princess of Wales to an end.



It emerged after an unauthorized photograph of Princess of Wales published on US celebrity news website TMZ on Monday, sparking speculations abut Kate's whereabouts.

Royal historian Vickers outlined a possible "good idea" for the palace to quell any concerns the public may have about Kate’s wellbeing, urging Kate's office to release her photo with three kids.

"If I was her press secretary, I would be wanting to tell you something”, he said on GB News.



"Maybe some really good news when she’s getting better. I don’t know whether it would have been a good idea to have a picture of her sitting in the garden with her children or something," Vickers added.

The expert went on expressing public's concerns in his own words, saying: "It’s a terrible complicated balance. If you feed the media enough, usually they will respect the boundaries. But if you tell them nothing at all, of course they think they’re being deprived of information and they go into overdrive."

He made the request after an unauthorised image of Kate went viral on Monday. In the picture, she is seen in dark sunglasses while sat in the passenger seat of a black Audi being driven by her mother Carole Middleton.