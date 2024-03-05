PM visits rain-hit Gwadar, unveils relief package and ration drive

PM Shehbaz Sharif speaking to the media in Gwadar, Balochistan on March 5, 2024 in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

After torrential rains and floods wreaked havoc in Gwadar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to the Balochistan deep sea port city and announced a relief package and ration drive for victim families.



Speaking to the media in the port city of Gwadar, which has been severely hit by heavy downpours in recent days, Shehbaz said that the government would provide Rs750,000 each to those whose houses have been destroyed by rain.

Meanwhile, those whose houses suffered partial damage would be given Rs350,000 each, said the prime minister, who took oath as the government's boss a day earlier.

Family members of those who died in the rain would receive Rs2 million, whereas the wounded would be given Rs500,000 each.

"The [said] amount would be distributed within [the next] four days," Shehbaz said, adding, that the relief package also applies to areas affected by the rain other than Balochistan.

Commenting on the financial loss suffered by the people, the premier said that the provincial government would reimburse Rs400 million worth of losses incurred due to the destruction of as many as 83 boats.

Addressing the loss of life due to the recent rain spell in various areas across the country, the premier said that as many as 44 people have died, whereas another 46 are injured, including children and the elderly.

Elaborating on the government’s response to the disaster, the prime minister announced that seven thousand ration bags would be provided to the provincial government and would duly be distributed among the needy via a collaborative effort between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Balochistan administration.

"The ration drive would continue till all the displaced people have returned to their homes," he said.

Earlier, upon arriving on his maiden visit to the province, PM Shehbaz was briefed by the NDMA regarding rescue and relief efforts being carried out along with the damage suffered by Gwadar's infrastructure.

Directing authorities to utilise satellite imagery for early detection and warning of natural disasters, the PM sought a detailed assessment of damage to private property along with a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of those affected by the calamity.