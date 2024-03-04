Zardari ‘telephones’ MQM-P's Siddiqui ahead of March 9 presidential election

MQM-Pakistan chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (left) and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. — Facebook/ MQMpk.org/Bilawalhouse

KARACHI: Ahead of the presidential election slated to be held on March 9, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and president-designate Asif Ali Zardari on Monday telephoned the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to seek support for his party, Geo News reported citing sources.

The PPP has fielded Zardari for the presidential election against Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who has the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also approved the nomination papers of the presidential nominees earlier today.

The polling for the next president will be held on March 9 at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm.

The sources said PPP’s presidential nominee Zardari spoke to Siddiqui via telephone and discussed political matters.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on the presidential election, the prevailing political situation, and matters related to Sindh, said the insiders.

Zardari requested the MQM-P chief to ensure that his party votes for him in the presidential election. At this, Siddiqui assured the PPP leader of responding to his request after consulting with the party members.

The development comes amid strained ties between the two parties at odds over the local body system in Karachi.

In the recent purported audio leaks of MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal and Governor Kamran Tesoori, the two leaders claimed that the PPP wanted to sideline it in the formation of the coalition government at the Centre.

While the MQM-P has agreed to join the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), sources told Geo News earlier this week that the party is not willing to support the PPP’s candidates for the post of president and senate chairman.