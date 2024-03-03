Ramadan 2024 moon likely to be sighted on March 11 in Pakistan

An undated image of a person sighting the moon. — AFP/File

As Muslims around the world gear up for the holy month of Ramadan, which is a little over a week away, weather expert Jawan Memon has said that there's a 95% chance that Pakistanis will observe the first fast on March 12.

"First taraweeh will be observed on the night of March 11 [whereas] the first fast will be on March 12," Memon said.



As per the weather expert, though the moon for the month of Ramadan will be born on March 10, it will only be visible to the naked eye by March 11.

As per tradition, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would convene in Islamabad — with zonal committees meeting in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sighting reports and announce the sighting of the moon.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Like many other countries, Ramadan, in Pakistan, is marked by increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening.

The month, usually, also witnesses increased business activities due to religious festivities as well as shopping trends in the run-up to Eid ul Fitr.