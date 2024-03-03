Cold weather rages through Karachi

The chilly weather in Karachi intensified on Sunday with temperature dipping to as low as 14 °C, two days after a spell of rain and thunderstorm hit the metropolis.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Sardar Sarfaraz on Saturday said Karachi was expected to continue to experience cold and dry weather until Monday (March 4).
II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Sarjani Town, Malir, North Karachi, Korangi Industrial Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Manghopir, Northern Bypass, and Sohrab Goth Town were some of the city's areas that received heavy rain.
Currently, the winds are blowing from the northwest at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour, according to the PMD.
The Met Office said that weather in the port city will remain dry, cold and cloudy for the next 24 hours. It added that the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C today.
Meanwhile, the Met department said that the humidity in the air was 28%. "The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 24 to 26°C," it added.
Meanwhile, weather expert Jawad Memon Saturday said there was no chance of more rain in Karachi as the westerly waves had departed. He said the sky would remain clear and dry with cold nights.
He said the wave of unseasonal cold in Karachi would be short-lived as the winds from Quetta would continue to blow for a few days and might touch the speed of 30 to 40 kilometres an hour.
Sarfraz Bugti wins chief minister election unopposed by 41 votes; politician to take oath today
List of prospective cabinet members, which is to be tabled before Khan, provisions more than 15 names
PTI delegation met Achakzai late last month where they agreed to work together for Constitution’s supremacy
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders probe into terrifying murder case
“Some were threatened, some were shown their videos,” Junaid Akbar says
"Maulana is our leader and we’ve faced tough situations together," Rana Sanaullah says