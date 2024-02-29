Pakistan Army upholds rich soldierly attributes of character, courage, competence: COAS

COAS General Syed Asim Munir addresses the participants of 7th Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2024. — ISPR

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 7th Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, physical, and mental endurance and high morale displayed during various stages of the forum.

The 60-hour rigorous “Patrolling Exercise” aimed at enhancing combat skills through the sharing of innovative ideas and experiences by the participants of the forum, which concluded at Kharian Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Seven teams from the Pakistan Army and 15 teams from friendly countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Srilanka, Thailand, and Turkiye participated in the exercise.

Azerbaijan, China, Germany, Indonesia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar witnessed the exercise as observers, the military’s media wing said in an official statement.

The exercise was conducted from Feb 25-27 in the semi-mountainous terrain of Punjab. Over the years, the exercise has gained much prominence as a very competitive professional military activity for friendly countries.



While addressing the ceremony, Gen Munir reiterated mutual learning during such exercises and highlighted that PATS is the right forum, which appropriately combines professional military skills and tactical acumen of all participating soldiers fostering much-needed team spirit in the face of evolving character of war.

To this effect, the Pakistan Army upholds rich soldierly attributes of “character, courage and competence which have amply been displayed by our men in the face of fight against terrorism.”

In the end, the top army commander gave away individual and team awards to the participants of the exercise. The international observers and defence attachés of participating countries also attended the ceremony and appreciated its professional conduct.