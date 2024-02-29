Sindh govt declares rain emergency, half-day for Karachi offices

Vehicles are passing through rainwater accumulated on the Korangi road after heavy rain in Karachi on February 4, 2024. —APP

KARACHI: In light of the predicted rain in the metropolis, the Sindh government on Thursday declared a rain emergency in the province and announced a half-day for the offices in Karachi on Friday (tomorrow).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui stated that the half-day was decided as an "abundant precaution". He further asked people to avoid unnecessary travelling to minimise any inconvenience.

“Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in a meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in Karachi division from 2pm. Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” he said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rain and windstorms with the likeliness of isolated hailstorms in Sindh between February 29 and March 2.

Sindh CM declares rain emergency

Addressing the meeting regarding rain predictions today, CM Murad Ali Shah declared a rain emergency in the province.

The chief minister’s spokesperson said Murad Ali Shah has put the local bodies, administrations and hospitals on high alert.

The CM also suggested people avoid getting out of their houses unnecessarily. He said three to four spells of rain were expected to hit Karachi Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Salman Shah briefed the Sindh CM on the expected rains. He said the southern parts of Sindh were expected to receive rain from Thursday night till March 2 (Saturday).

The PDMA director general said the province’s central parts were expected to experience rains on March 1, whereas rain will likely hit Karachi Friday afternoon. He said Karachi was expected to receive from 13 to 16 millimetres of rain.

The CM said water would enter Sindh from the mountain ranges of Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar too.

The provincial irrigation department secretary apprised the meeting that the government had built three dams in Karachi to cater to the water problem.

Apprising the forum, Mayor Siddiqui said he was trying to resolve the issue of rainwater drainage in Karachi. The PDMA DG said water pressure intensified on Shahra-e-Faisal because of rain in Karachi, hence, his department would give machinery to the KMC for draining purpose.

The chief minister directed the DIG traffic to improve the flow of vehicular traffic amid rain.