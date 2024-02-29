Newly-elected members take oath; PTI-backed MNAs stage protest

Newly-elected members including (left to right) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and others take oath in the National Assembly on February 29, 2024, in still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV News

The inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly begins at the lower house with newly-elected members set to take oath as legislators today.

The session began an hour after it was scheduled to take place.

Article 91(2) of the Constitution requires the assembly session to be convened on the 21st day after the general elections. However, the issue has been rather been subjected to controversy and uncertainty after President Arif Alvi reportedly declined to sign a summary of the summoning of the NA session over the issue of the allocation of reserved seats.

The president had neither rejected nor accepted the summary and only communicated his verbal response on the matter, Geo News reported.



On Monday, in light of Alvi's reluctance to summon the assembly session, the National Assembly Secretariat convened the session.



However, the president finally summoned the NA session after the political parties warned him of legal consequences.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allocated reserved seats to political parties, but it has not awarded reserved quota to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates joined the party.

A day earlier, the electoral body's five-member bench, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on the petitions filed by SIC seeking the allocation of women and minority seats.

Prime minister's election slated for March 4

As per the schedule, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf would administer the oath to the newly-elected legislators, followed by the election of the new speaker and deputy speaker.

For the aforementioned coveted constitutional posts, aspiring candidates are required to submit their nomination papers before 12pm today — with the voting set to be held on Friday (tomorrow).

This would be followed by the election of the prime minister, for which the candidates are required to file their nomination papers on March 3, whereas the election for the country's chief executive would be held next week on March 4 (Monday).

Sources say that the newly-elected prime minister is likely to take oath as the country's chief executive on the same day.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has the backing of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and others, has nominated Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the top office.

Whereas, the PTI has fielded Omar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the country's premier.

A look into 336-member House

The National Assembly comprises 336 members out of which 266 are elected whereas 70 seats are reserved for women and minorities. These reserved seats are allotted to the parties as per their strength in the house.

Moreover, 169 votes are required to be elected as prime minister.

In light of this, Shehbaz seems to be in the pole position to secure the victory.