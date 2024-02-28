Kanye West put Bianca Censori in 'difficult' situation during latest outing

File Footage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori once again made it to the headlines because of their recent bizarre outing in Paris.



The controversial couple was photographed leaving a restaurant after they had dinner.

The rapper donned normal clothes. On the other, his wife decided to step out almost naked as she wore a pair of sheer brown tights and a tight blue braless top.

Read More: Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's 'odd' behaviour towards Bianca Censori

However, a body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Kim Kardashian's ex-husband put Bianca into an extremely difficult and uncomfortable position once again.

The expert shared, "It must be difficult keeping a straight face when you are only wearing a pair of tights on your lower half, especially as appearing like this in public is literally the scene of one of the most common nightmares, where people dream they have gone out in public without their clothes on."

Judi believes that Bianca's latest look is "challenging as, unlike Bianca's notorious body stockings, this one does look accidental, as though her skirt has fallen off."

Read More: Kanye West breaks silence on Bianca Censori's social media 'ban'

The expert further analysed that the Architectural designer firmly holds her husband's arm which could be a new gesture of connection in their relationship.

"...Kanye is seen grinning in a way that suggests he is mightily pleased with himself, the couple appear to uncouple to get to the car," the expert added.