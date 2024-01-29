Kanye West breaks silence on Bianca Censori's social media 'ban'

In a bizarre turn of events, Kanye West deleted his Instagram posts after it was reported that the rapper restricted his wife Bianca Censori from using social media.

The father-of-four re-shared a post from @yeezyxjacobgreen page on Monday, January 29, which was captioned, "Too much hate and not enough love."

It appears to be the rapper's response over the backlash he has been receiving since he started posting his partner's explicit images and recent allegations of social media ban.

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that Kim Kardashian's ex "convinced Bianca that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery." However, the Australian beauty's friends find this move "creepy" as "it feels like another form of control."



An insider added, "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated."

"She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She's trapped," the source further shared.