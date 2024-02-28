 
Wednesday February 28, 2024
Missing Baloch students case: PM Kakar appears before IHC on 3rd notice

The interim PM was summoned two times earlier but he skipped those hearings

By Awaid Yousafzai
February 28, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrives at the Islamabad High Court on February 28, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrives at the Islamabad High Court on February 28, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: After skipping the summons twice in the missing Baloch students case, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar finally appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

More to follow...