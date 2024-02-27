SP martyred in Mardan IBO

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan. — Provided by the reporter

PESHAWAR: Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two other officials sustained injuries in an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the counter-terrorism department (CTD), two wanted terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire in Mardan's Katlang tehsil. One of them included Mohsin Kadir, who was a most wanted militant.



The injured police officials were shifted to a hospital. Following the incident, the funeral prayers of SP Ijaz were performed and were attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Najeeb and other police officials.

On the other hand, a police officer, Qaisar Khan, also embraced martyrdom after he was gunned down by motorcyclists on Monday night in Peshawar.

The picture shows the site of the attack in Peshawar. — Provided by the reporter

The funeral prayer of policeman Qaisar was performed at Malik Saad Police Lines. It was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other police officials.



According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank while DI Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan are included in the terror-affected areas.

The documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in KP last year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, and 631 incidents in the merged districts.