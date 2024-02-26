Provincial assembly to elect new Sindh CM today

PPP's nominee Murad Ali Shah (right) and MQM-P's chief minister nominee Ali Khurshidi. — Facebook/Ali Khurshidi/X

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly will conduct the elections for the post of chief minister on Monday (today) with Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) nominee Murad Ali Shah and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Ali Khurshidi eyeing the position.

Shah, who has served twice as Sindh's chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023, is sure to win the election for the third time due to the majority his party enjoys in the provincial legislature.

Shah's nomination papers were submitted by Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Saleh Shah and Naeem Kharal on his behalf a day earlier.



Khurshidi, on the other hand, has served as a member of the provincial assembly for the MQM-P from 2018 to 2023. He was elected again from PS-119 (West IV), with 22,424 votes.

Although the PPP has the majority in the Sindh Assembly to elect its CM, the MQM-P decided to field its candidate as a formality to not let Shah be elected unopposed, said a party spokesperson.

The MQM-P candidate, 38, has been elected to the Sindh Assembly seat from Orangi Town for the second consecutive time. He obtained an undergraduate degree in Electronics from Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology in 2007.

Khurshidi was elevated to the slot of parliamentary leader by his party during the assembly.

The Sindh Assembly also has the presence Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawamkers.

PTI lawmakers had fought the elections as independents after the were stripped of their election symbol by the Supreme Court. Following this, the PTI decided to form an alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council and all its backed elected lawmakers have joined the that party.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that they are boycotting the Sindh CM election.

"Our stance is that the people with the stolen mandate are sitting in the assembly," he added.

"This is why we also boycotted the election of speaker and deputy speaker," said Sheikh, adding that their "MPs who won in real will sit in the assembly by taking back their stolen mandate through courts".

A day earlier, the assembly elected PPP's Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed as the new speaker and deputy speaker as the majority of the lawmakers voted for them.

Today's session will be convened by the newly-elected Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah and the elections for the CM will also be overseen by him.