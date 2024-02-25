Idris Elba kicked off SAG Awards evening with hilarious anecdote

The usual I Am an Actor opening section, which featured a few stars talking about their career journeys, began off the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.



As the ceremony celebrated its 30th year, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham, and Idris Elba were selected to participate in the opening act. Elba, 51, recounted a humorous narrative starring Robert De Niro.

The Hijack actor made light of having been "kicked out" of De Niro's office in the past during his segment.

“When I was just starting out in this business, I was 19 years old. I scammed my way up to Robert De Niro's office in Tribeca [where] auditions were taking place for A Bronx Tale. And they started that week even though I was very late and wasn't even invited,” he quipped.

Elba continued, “I used my English charm to convince the security guard and the receptionist that I had an appointment. Now the woman sent me up into the elevator—you remember when the elevators had a little key and you went in and went up?”

“I psyched myself in the elevator, did my Robert De Niro impression I was like, ‘What are you going to do when you in there what are you gonna do? Idris, come here.’ "

The Luther star concluded, “Anyway, enough of that. And that's when I ended up in A Bronx Tale. No, I'm lying now. I wasn't in A Bronx Tale. I got kicked out of the office by Robert De Niro's producing partner at the time, a gesture that I took to mean, kid, you're going to go places. I'm Idris Elba, and I'm an actor.”