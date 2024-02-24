PTI’s Marwat says notice response hinges on Imran’s instructions

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat addressing an event in Hyderabad. — INP

In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s show-cause notice to him, party leader Sher Afzal Marwat said Saturday that only PTI founder Imran Khan was his boss.



“If Imran Khan will ask me to apologise, [I will]. A decent way would have been for Omar Ayub to personally call me and ask me to issue a public apology,” Marwat told Geo News’ Shahzad Iqbal.

The former ruling party, PTI, issued a show-cause notice to Marwat after he made claims against former chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The PTI, in the notice, asked Marwat to submit an apology letter within two days, saying that action would be taken as per party policy in case of a non-satisfactory answer.

“I don’t put my arms down when facing the barrel of a gun,” Marwat said, who has been slamming other party leaders, including founder member Hamid Khan.

Marwat, while revealing his intent to keep continuing his tirade against other party members, said he would give “satisfying” responses to all leaders who level allegations against him.

“The manner in which the show-cause notice was issued was to weaken PTI and divert the party’s attention from the protests,” Marwat added.

The PTI leader noted that the party leaders were not holding protests and also asked them not to look towards Khan for every decision.

What did Marwat say?

A day earlier, Marwat claimed that Barrister Gohar Khan was “removed” as the chairman of the former ruling party over “unsatisfactory” performance.

His remarks came a day after Gohar announced that the PTI’s next chairman nominee is Barrister Ali Zafar. The party's internal elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.

Talking to Geo News, Marwat said: “Incompetence and poor performance are the reasons behind Gohar’s removal as chairman. Barrister Gohar is a gentleman but his performance was not satisfactory.”

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said that Gohar failed to meet the workers’ expectations. “To run a party office, one has to be active all the time, but this did not happen.”

Following the election results, the party leadership’s approach was not commendable, he said, adding that Gohar should have led the party after the polls, but he failed.