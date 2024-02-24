Political parties' protests against 'election rigging' disrupt life in Karachi

KARACHI: The protests against alleged rigging in the February 8 polls disrupted traffic on Karachi’s main roads — including Shahrae Faisal.



Several political parties — including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamate-e-Islami (JI), and others — staged protest demonstrations in different parts of the city, while the authorities have also blocked roads leading to the Sindh Assembly.

The traffic on the city’s main artery Sharae Faisal faced severe disruption due to the protests as long queues of vehicles were formed due to diversions and protests.

The clashes also took place between the law enforcers and the activists of the political parties as police fired tear gas on demonstrators in a bid to disperse them.

Moreover, the protest was also staged on the city’s main Toll Plaza which led to the suspension of traffic on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.

The flight schedule was also affected as passengers were facing difficulty in reaching the airport due to ongoing protests at Sharae Faisal.



More to follow...

