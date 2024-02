Sindh announces holiday for schools on Shab-e-Barat

Students going back to school in this undated image. — APP/File

The Sindh government on Friday announced a holiday for schools and other educational institutions on February 26, on account of Shab-e-Barat, which falls on the 15th night of the ongoing Islamic month, Shaban.

The educational institutions across the province under the administrative control of Sindh schools and college departments will remain closed on Monday (February 26).

A notification for a public holiday on February 26 stated that the holiday had been announced in pursuance of the decisions taken by Sindh's sub-committee of the steering committee on education.

Shab-e-Barat is the holiest night between the 14th (March 7) and 15th of Shaban, which Muslims observe to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Muslims worldwide observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.