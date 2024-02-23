Julia Roberts begs for relief in 'Leave The World Behind'

Julia Roberts disturbed by gory scene in 'Leave The World Behind.'

Julia Roberts, found herself urging production to conclude filming on the Netflix adaptation of Rumaan Alam's novel Leave The World Behind due to her discomfort with a particularly graphic scene.

The film centers around the Sanford family, portrayed by Roberts as mom Amanda, Ethan Hawke as dad Clay, and Farrah Mackenzie and Charlie Evans as their teenage children Rose and Archie, respectively.

As the family embarks on a vacation in a luxurious Long Island rental, they encounter unsettling events, including an oil tanker grounding and disrupted communication channels.

In a pivotal moment, Archie experiences a disturbing ordeal where he loses his teeth and proceeds to extract them from his bleeding gums.

Roberts' plea for filming to conclude highlights the intensity of the scene and its impact on the production process.

Renowned SPFX teeth creator Gary Archer has recounted the intense reactions of the cast and crew, including leading actress Julia Roberts, to a particularly realistic scene in the Netflix production.

Archer, recognized for his work on the Austin Powers trilogy and Interview With The Vampire, revealed that Roberts struggled to endure the graphic dental prosthetics he had designed.

His meticulous attention to detail meant he had to be present on set to reset the breakaway teeth for each take.

Despite Roberts' discomfort, Archer expressed satisfaction that his work had such a visceral impact, noting that hearing reactions like "disgusting" from the crew validated his craftsmanship.

Having relocated from London to the US in 1976, Archer has become a pioneer in the field of FX teeth, working alongside his father as technicians in a dental lab.

