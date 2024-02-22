Former Pindi commissioner Chata retracts bombshell election rigging allegations

Former Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta addresses a meeting on January 23, 2024. — Facebook/Commissioner Rawalpindi Official

Former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaqat Ali Chata has retracted his bombshell allegations related to rigging in the February 8 polls, saying he is "extremely shameful and embarrassed" over the claims.

"| take full responsibility for my actions and surrender myself before the authorities for any kind of legal action," Chatha said in a statement to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



His statement comes hours after he recorded his statement before the ECP committee formed to probe his allegations, as per sources.





More to follow...