Christina Aguilera addresses stigma surrounding female sexuality

Christina Aguilera reflects on society's double standards on women

Christina Aguilera has recently addressed society’s double standards regarding women’s sexuality.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Christina said, “I’ve experienced firsthand the double standards [put on women]; and I’ve been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that.”

The Grammy-winning superstar, who launched her sexual wellness brand, Playground, revealed, “This has been a very comfortable and natural space for me to enter because [sexuality] has been such a big part of my life, my world, my music.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Candyman singer shared she wanted to diminish the stigma around female sexuality mainly because of her nine-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

“I want [my daughter] to grow up not feeling any shame or stigma and feel comfortable as a woman,” stated Christina.

The Grammy winner mentioned, “I want my son to understand and appreciate women’s struggles and what they go through, and to feel part of the conversation as well.”

“It's very important that I'm honest with my kids, but I simplify it in a way that they'll be able to understand and digest. I never want to impose things to be so scary that it's going to impose anxiety or fear, even scary topics,” explained the 43-year-old.

Christina added, “That is for them to decide how it should be used, how it should be treated, how it should be respected ultimately.”