‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan has another run-in with the law

Zachery Ty Brian played Tim Allen’s on-screen son Brad Taylor on the hit ‘90s show

Zachery Ty Brian’s record has packed on another arrest.

The Home Improvement alum, 42, was put into handcuffs yet again for allegedly driving under the influence, per various report.

TMZ reported that the arrest occurred around 2:00 a.m. local time, when police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected to have been involved in an accident.

Identifying the driver as Bryan, officers recognised signs of impairment and subsequently arrested him.

Arrest records obtained by the outlet confirmed that Bryan – who played Tim Allen’s on-screen son on the hit ‘90s show – was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center early Saturday.

His records further revealed at least three felony priors and misdemeanor contempt of court.

Later that day, Brian paid the $50,000 bail and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Bryan has been busted by law enforcement.

In 2020, he plead guilty for allegedly choking his then-girlfriend during a fight, and served seven days behind bars.



Also read: Zachery Ty Bryan charged over allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Just this past summer, however, he told the Hollywood Reporter that his domestic violence accusations were “blown out of proportion” and that he plead guilty to avoid the “stress and drama.”