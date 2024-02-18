Taylor Swift fan, 16, tragically killed on way to ‘Eras Tour’ in Melbourne

The Eras Tour has met its second tragedy.
16-year-old Mieka Pokarier was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a semi-truck en route to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.
While Mieka died on the spot, her 10-year-old sister Freya was transported to Sydney Westmead Hospital in critical condition and put in an induced comma.
Meanwhile, their mother – who was driving the girls to the show – was taken to another hospital in stable condition.
While her younger sister sat in the back, Mieka was reportedly seated in the front passenger seat when her SUV had a head-on collision with a semi-truck.
The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital in a stable condition.
Mieka’s father, Peter, expressed his grief in a brief statement on Facebook, writing, “My family and what I live for… I’m devastated!!!”
The late teen’s godmother Karleigh Fox shared her grief, writing on her GoFundMe, “This was supposed to be a road trip of a life time with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.”
Previously, tragedy struck the Eras Tour once more when a 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides passed away due to heatstroke in Rio de Janeiro.
