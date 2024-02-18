 
close
Monday February 19, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Taylor Swift fan, 16, tragically killed on way to ‘Eras Tour’ in Melbourne

The ‘Eras Tour’ previously saw another death in Rio de Janiero when Ana Clara Benevides died from heatstroke

By Christina Harrold
February 18, 2024
Mieka Pokarier was killed on the spot in a two-vehicle collision while her sister is in critical condition
Mieka Pokarier was killed on the spot in a two-vehicle collision while her sister is in critical condition

The Eras Tour has met its second tragedy.

16-year-old Mieka Pokarier was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a semi-truck en route to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.

While Mieka died on the spot, her 10-year-old sister Freya was transported to Sydney Westmead Hospital in critical condition and put in an induced comma.

Meanwhile, their mother – who was driving the girls to the show – was taken to another hospital in stable condition.

While her younger sister sat in the back, Mieka was reportedly seated in the front passenger seat when her SUV had a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

Mieka’s father, Peter, expressed his grief in a brief statement on Facebook, writing, “My family and what I live for… I’m devastated!!!”

The late teen’s godmother Karleigh Fox shared her grief, writing on her GoFundMe, “This was supposed to be a road trip of a life time with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.”

Previously, tragedy struck the Eras Tour once more when a 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides passed away due to heatstroke in Rio de Janeiro.