Taylor Swift fan, 16, tragically killed on way to ‘Eras Tour’ in Melbourne

Mieka Pokarier was killed on the spot in a two-vehicle collision while her sister is in critical condition

The Eras Tour has met its second tragedy.

16-year-old Mieka Pokarier was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a semi-truck en route to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.

While Mieka died on the spot, her 10-year-old sister Freya was transported to Sydney Westmead Hospital in critical condition and put in an induced comma.

Meanwhile, their mother – who was driving the girls to the show – was taken to another hospital in stable condition.

While her younger sister sat in the back, Mieka was reportedly seated in the front passenger seat when her SUV had a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

Mieka’s father, Peter, expressed his grief in a brief statement on Facebook, writing, “My family and what I live for… I’m devastated!!!”

The late teen’s godmother Karleigh Fox shared her grief, writing on her GoFundMe, “This was supposed to be a road trip of a life time with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.”

Previously, tragedy struck the Eras Tour once more when a 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides passed away due to heatstroke in Rio de Janeiro.