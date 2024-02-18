King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's tell-all interview 

King Charles breaks cover for the first time after Prince Harry's tell-all interview in Canada.
The Monarch, 75, attended a service at St Mary Magdalene church, located at the royal estate in Norfolk, with Queen Camilla.
The King of the UK passed a smile and waved to his well-wishers at the Sandringham estate despite rain and strong winds.Read More: King Charles sends stern warning to Prince Harry with his latest move
Charles, who is recovering from his cancer diagnosis, seemingly appeared calm and composed after Prince Harry's tell interview.
For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently attended the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations for three days.
Notably, Harry made it to the headlines after he opened up about his meeting with King Charles in a tell-all interview with Good Morning America (GMA).
He also admitted that difficult times like illness in the family have a "reunifying effect."
After the surprising interview, royal experts believe Harry wants to 'build bridges' with the royal family, especially after King Charles's illness.
