Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make King Charles 'upset' with latest move

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly took revenge on the royal family with their website rebrand, claims a royal expert.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently named their new platform Sussex.com in a nod to their royal title, i.e., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The former working royal's latest move wasn't considered a good move as the couple reportedly upset ailing King Charles and the senior members of the royal family.

Amid the controversy, royal commentator Angela Levin told The Sun, "It seems as though Meghan is trying to make an American Royal Family with Harry sort of following her."

She added, "They’ve got this ridiculous ‘The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan’ which almost has presidential tones."

"They’re referring to their children as Prince and Princess and the use of the coat of arms is truly astonishing. They’re using what they told the world that they hated the most," the expert said.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royal figures in 2020, allegedly fueled their woes with Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.