Katy Perry remains reserved from Ryan Seacrest after American Idol exit

Katy Perry stays away from Ryan Seacrest after announcing her exit from American Idol Show

Katy Perry has recently kept herself reserved from Ryan Seacrest before announcing her exit from American Idol show.



A source spilled to The Sun, “I noticed interactions between Katy and Ryan Seacrest were pretty icy and they would only interact when the cameras were rolling.”

“Otherwise, they would just pass each other and not even look in each other's direction,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “For the most part, Katy kept to herself unlike prior years on set, and there really seemed to be a distance between herself and the other judges.”

“She has always been particularly close with Luke Bryan and Lionel [Richie] but this year, she would film her segment and leave the set as soon as she could,” disclosed an insider.

Katy first shared her exit news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week.

“Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” stated the songstress.

Katy mentioned, “So, I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America,” she continued.

However, Katy added, “I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”