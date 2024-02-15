Meghan Markle extends olive branch to ailing Kate Middleton

file footage

Meghan Markle embraced the snowy season in Canada with a telling outfit during her latest appearance.



The Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband Prince Harry in Vancouver to kick off upcoming iteration of Invictus Games on Wednesday.

Dressed in a white sweatshirt and a pair of blue jeans underneath, the Suits alum exuded innocence in a tonal Calvin Klein coat, Sorel Joan of Arctic snow boots and a Blueberry cashmee Pom Pop beanie.

The white-themed outfit was eerily similar to Kate Middleton’s all-white look, which she channeled during a Christmas event in December.

Speaking to Fabulous, fashion editor Amber Graafland claimed the duchess’ choice of clothing appeared to “convery deeper meaning”.

She explained: “Meghan's deployment of angelic white could of course have a much deeper meaning. White symbolises puritty, innocence, and neutrality.”

“It also represents new beginnings,” Graafland continued, “which could indicate a willingness to leave the controversy of the past few days behind and move on with her newly defined role.”

The fashion expert also pointed out that the Sussexes appeared unfazed by the current tension they ignited in their attempt to rebrand, noting: “Rift? What rift? It was all smiles as an angelic looking Meghan arrived in Canada with husband Harry on Wednesday.”

Amber added: “If the events of the last few days were troubling them, there was not a trace of it.”