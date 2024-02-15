Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued ultimatum to heal royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a final warning to settle the deepening rift with the royal family during their trip to Canada.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presently in Canada to mark the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

As reported by The Mirror, The Telegraph’s royal editor Hannah Furness claimed that the former working royals "must prove their discretion" if they want to save their broken relationship with the senior members of the royal family.

The journalist said, "The next three days will be make or break. More than ever before, the Sussexes must make a decision."

"If they want to salvage a relationship with the remaining Royal family, they must prove their discretion. In palace terms, that means keeping schtum," she added.

These comments came after Harry and Meghan named their new platform Sussex.com in a nod to their royal titles. However, their latest move received backlash from the royal experts.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the couple's departure from the UK in 2020, Harry and Meghan made it to the negative headlines due to their controversial statements against the royals.



From the Duke of Sussex's explosive memoir Spare to the pair's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan strained their bond with King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate and the rest of the royal family.