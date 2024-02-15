Taylor Swift blushes over ‘most romantic’ moment with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is living out her "wildest dreams” with Travis Kelce.

The international pop sensation shared what she described as the most romantic moment of her life with her NFL champion boyfriend at the Super Bowl 2024 afterparty over the weekend.

Celebrating the Cheifs’ second Superbowl victory in a row – fourth overall – tight end Kelce and Swift serenaded each other with her love ballad Love Story and You Belong With Me at the Las Vegas party.



Talking to the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and his girlfriend Marianne Fonesca, the lovebirds gushed over the moment Taggart – who claimed he didn’t even know if Swift was on the dancefloor – played You Belong With Me.

Fonesca admitted how she “[loved] how [Kelce] just came very quickly when [Swift’s] song was on,” to which Swift quickly declared, “That was the most romantic thing ever.”

Kelce recalled, “You played it and I was literally coming out of the bathroom, and I’m like, ‘Yes!’ It was perfect timing.”

“We met in the middle, and I was like, ‘What is happening in my life right now,” Swift chimed in as Kelce planted a kiss on her cheek.